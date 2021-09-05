EEE virus is present in the Town of Palermo, kills two horses

Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, better known as EEE, is a virus spread by mosquitos.

In testing samples the virus has been shown in the Town of Palermo.

Two horses contracted the virus in the town and died earlier in the week. They were not vaccinated against EEE and were on the same farm.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang urges anyone going outdoors to use the appropriate repellant and take precautions to protect themselves.

Completing activities between dusk and dawn, avoiding when mosquitos are out the most is helpful, and maintaining or dumping anything outdoors that can hold water near the home.

Bird baths and horse troughs should be changed out twice a week.

EEE has also been found in Albion, Central Square, Constantia, Hastings, and West Monroe.

