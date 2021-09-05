Thundering Herd Rolls Over Navy 49-7 in Navy’s Home Opener for 2021 Season
Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said it best– — We got our butts whooped in all facets – coaching, offensively, defensively, special teams. No excuses. We were prepared. We didn’t look like we were prepared having penalties to start drives and inexplicable things. Delay of game on the punt. Kicks blocked. It is the worst that we have been on special teams in a long time. We got our butts whooped.www.eyeonannapolis.net
