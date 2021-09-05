CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burris helps Hampton pull away late to beat Virginia Union

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Elijah Burris carried 15 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns — two coming late in the fourth quarter — and Hampton pulled away for a 42-28 victory over Division II-member Virginia Union in a season opener on Saturday.

VUU’s Khalid Morris hooked up with Desmond Smith for a 41-yard TD, knotting the score at 28 with 11:08 remaining. But Burris ran the ensuing kickoff back 51 yards and then capped a four-play drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 9:05 to play. Burris ran 30 yards for a TD with 3:29 left to put the game out of reach.

Darran Butts ran for 143 yards on 11 carries with a TD for the Pirates. Jett Duffey was 24-of-35 passing for 242 yards and two TDs with two picks. Jadakis Bonds and KeyRon Catlett combined for 13 catches and 116 yards with a touchdown catch apiece.

Morris completed 15 of 28 passes for 271 yards and two TDs with two interceptions for the Panthers. Charles Hall had six catches for 182 yards and a score.

Hampton outgained VUU 611-395 and ran 28 more plays.

