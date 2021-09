Recreational vehicles are undoubtedly one of the best ways to travel the country with a group of family or friends during the summer. Unfortunately, summer is ending, and RV owners will need to figure out what to do with their vehicles before winter gets here. Whether you have plans to use your RV in the snowy weather or not, you need to make certain preparations beforehand. That’s why we’ve created a guide on what you should do with your RV in the winter.