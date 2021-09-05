Vivial Named "Best Content Writing Service" For Fourth Straight Year in Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program
International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World. Digital marketing leader, Vivial, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Content Writing Service” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.www.stamfordadvocate.com
