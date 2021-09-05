CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

André 3000 issues statement after his Kanye West collaboration is leaked by Drake

By Matt Doria
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndré 3000 has shared his thoughts on ‘Life Of The Party’ – an unreleased collab track he made with Kanye West – being leaked by Drake earlier this weekend. Though West had previewed the track earlier this week in an interview with Germany’s Bild, the full version remains officially unreleased. Drake leaked it on SiriusXM yesterday morning (September 4), however, appearing on the station’s Sound 42 program as a guest DJ to celebrate the release of his new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
André 3000
Person
Kanye
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#The Leak#Bild#Donda#Acg#Universal#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kanye West Changes His Name

Kanye West is changing his name to simply "Ye." At the end of August, the rapper filed legal documents in Los Angeles, California asking for the name change, according to a report by TMZ. The process is reportedly pretty simple in California, and there is no reason to believe West will be turned down.
MusicEW.com

Drake's Certified Lover Boy sounds a little too familiar

The new album is like watching the eighth season of a sitcom and growing hyper-aware of all the recycled jokes and actors' laugh lines. At the end of "March 14," the grand finale of his plus-sized 2018 album Scorpion, Drake appeared on the verge of finally growing up. The revelations shared there about his hidden son, whose existence first became public amid a nasty and still-ongoing beef with Kanye West and Pusha T, cast the Canadian superstar in a whole new light. He'd repeatedly tangled with his personal demons on record, including the emotional fallout of his parents' divorce. Yet the lyrical mix of shame, pride, and promise expressed here suggested that October's Very Own was about to transition from overgrown boyhood into manhood by way of fatherhood.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Charts: Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Earns Biggest Debut of 2021

Kanye West’s Donda launched with the biggest first-week debut of 2021, as his new set amassed more than 341 million streams and close to 37,000 sales. With nearly 313,000 album-equivalent units, Donda passed Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which earned around 302,000 units back in June, along with high-flying debuts from Taylor Swift and J. Cole.  Donda stretches over 27 tracks and 108 minutes; it includes features from the Weeknd, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, and many, many more. “Hurricane,” “Jail,” and “Off the Grid” led the album’s charge, earning more than 20 million streams apiece.  On a different week, Halsey would have had...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Drake Take Their Beef To The Streets Of Toronto

Kanye West and Drake have effectively taken their issues to the streets of Toronto, installing massive billboards in the city's downtown core and competing for your attention in Yonge-Dundas Square. With only one day left before Drake releases his highly-anticipated studio album Certified Lover Boy, the Toronto native has been...
MusicPopculture

Kanye West Directly Calls out Drake in Leaked Diss Track

The alleged Kanye West/Drake rap beef has escalated another notch. In a crafty chess move, The Certified Lover Boy leaked the previously unreleased track "Life of the Party."The song was left off of Kanye's Donda album but was played at some of his listening party events. In the song, Kanye calls out Drake directly in two different verses sending a clear message.
CelebritiesNME

Diddy praises both Kanye West and Drake despite pair’s beef

Diddy has shared his praise for the new albums by both Drake and Kanye West, despite the ongoing beef between the pair. Since the release of new albums ‘DONDA’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, the pair have been trading shots at each other. In an Instagram video posted by DJ Akademiks,...
MusicNew Haven Register

Kanye West Obsesses About Jesus, Kim, His Mother, Himself and Drake in Overstuffed, Fascinating 'Donda': Album Review

“God’s not finished,” Kanye West sings repeatedly at the end of one of his new songs, “24.” Being made in God’s image, West very much relates to that; he doesn’t like being done with things, either. Yet here we have the miracle, a true, blue spectacle, of a finished “Donda,” the album that until this weekend seemed poised to challenge Guns N’ Roses’ “Chinese Democracy” as the most mythologically delayed major music release ever. Unless he’s going to pull a “Life of Pablo” on us, it’s really done — no more tweaks and do-overs to put in front of a series of the largest focus groups of all time.
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Drake Seemingly Responds To Kanye West Posting His Address On New Album: ‘I Just Want My Respect’

After Kanye West shared Drake’s Toronto address, the Canadian rapper took a moment on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ to blast Ye for not ‘comin’ correct.’. Those hoping that Drake would address Kanye West on Certified Lover Boy apparently got their wish. Drake, 34, dropped his long-awaited album on Friday (Sept. 3), and fans picked up a potential diss directed towards Kanye, 44, on the track, “7am on Bridle Path.” The song’s title references Drake’s address in Toronto – which, as fans of this reignited feud will recall, Ye posted a now-deleted screenshot of that address (h/t Complex). While Drake doesn’t address Kanye by name, he seems to refer to this on the track. “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” he raps, per Genius. “ This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there tryna impress the nation? / Minds runnin’ wild with the speculation.”
CelebritiesNME

Kanye West previews unreleased track featuring André 3000

Days after the release of his much anticipated new album ‘DONDA’, Kanye West has unveiled an unreleased track featuring André 3000. The rapper and producer’s 10th studio album, which arrived on Sunday (August 29) after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events, features the likes of JAY-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and more.
Musichypebeast.com

Fivio Foreign Claims Kanye West Is Collaborating With Him on His Album

Kanye West is back in the headlines, but this time regarding a rumor that he is working on Fivio Foreign‘s next album. Kanye’s most recent Chicago spectacle saw many entertainers make a series of cameo appearances, including Don Toliver, Westside Gunn and Rooga amongst other controversial guests like Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Fivio Foreign delivered a memorable verse on the last to renditions of the album and took to Twitter after the show to confirm to fans that he and Kanye have more in store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy