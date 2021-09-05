André 3000 issues statement after his Kanye West collaboration is leaked by Drake

After Kanye West shared Drake’s Toronto address, the Canadian rapper took a moment on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ to blast Ye for not ‘comin’ correct.’. Those hoping that Drake would address Kanye West on Certified Lover Boy apparently got their wish. Drake, 34, dropped his long-awaited album on Friday (Sept. 3), and fans picked up a potential diss directed towards Kanye, 44, on the track, “7am on Bridle Path.” The song’s title references Drake’s address in Toronto – which, as fans of this reignited feud will recall, Ye posted a now-deleted screenshot of that address (h/t Complex). While Drake doesn’t address Kanye by name, he seems to refer to this on the track. “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” he raps, per Genius. “ This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there tryna impress the nation? / Minds runnin’ wild with the speculation.”