Tyler, the Creator Reacts to Kanye West and André 3000’s “Life of the Party”

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator has co-signed “Life of the Party”—Kanye West’s recently leaked track featuring André 3000. The “WusYaName” rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to share a few lyrics from the unreleased cut, writing: “Straight from Shibuya” from the Kanye’s refrain, and “Hey keep rollin’” from André’s verse. He went on to give a quick shout-out to the OutKast member, simply tweeting, “sir 3000*” followed by the two hearts emoji.

www.complex.com

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation's 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga's mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn't have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
André 3000 posting on social media is a rarity. The Outkast luminary typically sticks to himself these days, often wandering around various cities playing the flute and minding his own business. But on Saturday (September 4), Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye West and André 3000 song called "Life Of The Party" while acting as a guest DJ on SiriusXM's Sound 42 radio show.
Kanye West's Donda launched with the biggest first-week debut of 2021, as his new set amassed more than 341 million streams and close to 37,000 sales. With nearly 313,000 album-equivalent units, Donda passed Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which earned around 302,000 units back in June, along with high-flying debuts from Taylor Swift and J. Cole.  Donda stretches over 27 tracks and 108 minutes; it includes features from the Weeknd, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, and many, many more. "Hurricane," "Jail," and "Off the Grid" led the album's charge, earning more than 20 million streams apiece.
Andre 3000 wants no parts of Drake and Kanye's beef. Early Saturday morning, Drake previewed Kanye West's new track with Andre 3000, "Life of The Party." Prior to its Sound 42 debut, Ye played it following an interview with Musrif in Berlin, Germany.
Rick Ross is enjoying the show when it comes to Drake and Kanye West's beef surrounding the release of their new albums Certified Lover Boy and Donda. In an appearance on the Breakfast Club to talk about his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire, Ross gave some further thoughts on the biggest beef in rap right now. He previously stopped by SirusXM's Mike Muse Show and said he found the whole ordeal entertaining, but with his latest comments he's also praised Kanye for the huge scale of the rollout for Donda, and what the album represents as a tribute to 'Ye's late mother.
Drake's Certified Lover Boy arrived Friday with a track list that features songwriting credits for the sampling and interpolating of the Beatles' "Michelle," the Notorious B.I.G., Right Said Fred and, most controversially, R. Kelly. According to WhoSampled, Certified Lover Boy's stripper ode "TSU" utilizes the same symphonic intro found in Kelly's 1998 single "Half on a Baby." Due to the sample, Kelly is also a credited songwriter on the track, alongside Drake, the track's producers (Harley Arsenault, Noel Cadastre, OC Ron G) and Christopher Cross, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake; N'Sync's version of Cross' "Sailing" is also sampled on the track.
Kanye West is changing his name to simply "Ye." At the end of August, the rapper filed legal documents in Los Angeles, California asking for the name change, according to a report by TMZ. The process is reportedly pretty simple in California, and there is no reason to believe West will be turned down.
Kim Kardashian isn't having a good week. Hours after spending the day in the hospital without her estranged husband Kanye West, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been hit with complaints about construction near their family home.
BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year's Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What's particularly impressive about Cardi's list of nods this year is that she hasn't even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, "WAP." Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.
André 3000 is clarifying his contribution to unreleased "Donda" track "Life of the Party" after Drake leaked the song on SiriusXM's Sound 42 show. The song's leak adds fuel to the ongoing tension between Drake and Kanye West, as both rappers have taken shots at each other on their new albums. On "Life of the Party," West raps: "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn't about the matching Arc'teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit." He continues, hinting at a collaboration that never came to be: "Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/ Told Drake don't play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/ So if I hit you with a 'WYD,' you better hit me with, 'Yessir, I'm writing everything you need.'"
DaBaby Replaced Jay-Z On The Track "Jail" For Kanye West's Anticipated DONDA Album. The reveal took place during the DONDA listening event at Soldier Field in Chicago as the track premiered. Many fans who were familiar with the song reacted with mixed feelings after DaBaby's verse played in place of Jay-Z's.
HYPEBEAST is live at Chicago's Soldier Field tonight for the third listening party of Kanye West's DONDA. This event follows two predecessors in Atlanta in late July and early August, however the album failed to release the day following. This time, however, Ye's manager Bu Thiam reaffirmed to fans that he is "absolutely" and "100%" releasing DONDA tonight, but that remains to be seen. While waiting for tonight's festivities, HYPEBEAST also chronicled the journey of the elusive Kanye West album in a lengthy timeline that dates back to early 2020.

