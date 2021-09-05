Tyler, the Creator Reacts to Kanye West and André 3000’s “Life of the Party”
Tyler, the Creator has co-signed “Life of the Party”—Kanye West’s recently leaked track featuring André 3000. The “WusYaName” rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to share a few lyrics from the unreleased cut, writing: “Straight from Shibuya” from the Kanye’s refrain, and “Hey keep rollin’” from André’s verse. He went on to give a quick shout-out to the OutKast member, simply tweeting, “sir 3000*” followed by the two hearts emoji.www.complex.com
