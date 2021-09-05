Tyler, the Creator Reacts to Kanye West and André 3000’s “Life of the Party”

André 3000 is clarifying his contribution to unreleased “Donda” track “Life of the Party” after Drake leaked the song on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 show. The song’s leak adds fuel to the ongoing tension between Drake and Kanye West, as both rappers have taken shots at each other on their new albums. On “Life of the Party,” West raps: “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” He continues, hinting at a collaboration that never came to be: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/ Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/ So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’”