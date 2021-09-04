Hundreds of Marijuana Plants Found After Small Glendora House Fire
GLENDORA - About 400 marijuana plants were removed from a home that caught fire in the northern end of Glendora Thursday afternoon, a police sergeant said. No one was found inside the home after firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames in the 600 block of West La Crosse Street. Firefighters reported flames from one side of the home believed to be caused by an electrical issue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.www.sgvcitywatch.com
