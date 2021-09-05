CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

NJ PBS and Montclair Film Announce New Front Row Festival Series Premiering Thursday!

By Baristanet Staff
baristanet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTCLAIR, NJ ― NJ PBS, New Jersey’s public television network, and Montclair Film are teaming up to bring you FRONT ROW FESTIVAL, a new, six-week television series featuring independent films created by local filmmakers from New Jersey and surrounding areas. The weekly series will air Thursdays at 10 p.m., September 9 through October 14 on NJ PBS.

