NJ PBS and Montclair Film Announce New Front Row Festival Series Premiering Thursday!

Montclair, NJ – Studio Montclair (SMI) presents “Inspired by an Object,” a concurrent exhibition from September 10 to October 15 at both Montclair Art Museum’s Vance Wall Art Education Gallery, 3 South Mountain Avenue, and Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. An opening reception will take place on Sunday, September 12, 11:00am-5:00pm at Montclair Art Museum and 3:00-5:00pm at Studio Montclair Gallery. This exhibition is the fourth in SMI’s Community Partnership Exhibition Program created by cofounder and past president Virginia Block and features the artwork of 51 artists. It is based on the words of Jasper Johns, who made a note to himself in 1964 to “Take an object. Do something to it. Do something else to it.” Since then, these instructions have referred to artwork that uses everyday objects and other non-fine art materials and describes a revolutionary approach to art-making that developed during the early 20th century and continues through the late 1950s, 1960s, and beyond.