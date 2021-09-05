CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houser pitches Brews’ 1st CG shutout since 2014, beats Cards

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched Milwaukee’s first complete-game shutout since 2014, throwing a crisp three-hitter that led the Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. Not since Kyle Lohse blanked Cincinnati on two hits on Sept. 24, 2014, had a Milwaukee pitcher gone the distance without allowing a run. The Brewers had played 1,011 games since then, marking the longest active streak in the majors. Houser struck out seven, walked none and blanked the playoff-contending Cardinals on 100 pitches. It was his first pro shutout during a career that began in 2011 in the Houston organization. Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run, the only run that Houser and the NL Central leaders needed.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Cg#Ap#Nl Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Adrian Houser dismantled the Cardinals with one pitch

Adrian Houser was the story of Saturday night’s 4-0 Brewers victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. After shortened outings from Brett Anderson and Freddy Peralta in two of the last three games left the bullpen a bit taxed, Houser delivered the franchise’s first complete game shutout since Kyle Lohse in 2014.
MLBDaily Telegram

Houser, Brewers blank Cards

Adrian Houser threw a three-hit shutout Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday. One night after the Brewers needed their bullpen to cover seven innings in a 15-4 loss, Houser (8-6) delivered the first complete game shutout of his career. He struck out seven batters and walked nobody.
MLBthesalemnewsonline.com

Blue ribbon start: Nothing brewing but zeroes as Milwaukee's Houser blanks Cardinals, 4-0

MILWAUKEE — Whatever elation the Cardinals carried out of Friday’s celebration of baseball’s longest-tenured active battery and a season-high show of six homers and 15 runs was quickly history by the opening innings of Saturday’s game. As loudly and emphatically as the Cardinals’ offense asserted itself Friday against Milwaukee it...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBPosted by
Q985

Illinois Woman Can’t Escape Nose-Picking Moment at Cubs v. Brewers Game

THE SETTING: (THE FORMER) MILLER PARK. It is anything but surprising to see a large presence of Chicago Cubs fans at Miller Park (now known as American Family Field) when the team is visiting the Milwaukee Brewers. In the see of ugly Brew-crew colors, the red and blue Cubs clothing is very noticeable.
MLBdoorcountydailynews.com

Brewers return the favor in shutout win

A night after getting shutout 12-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Milwaukee Brewers got revenge with their own 10-0 shutout win. The scoreboard wasn’t lit up until the bottom of the third inning when Eduardo Escobar got a two-RBI single that brought home Kolten Wong and Eric Lauer. Escobar would later come around to score and make the game 3-0 after three complete.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers C Jake Rogers undergoes Tommy John surgery, likely out for most of 2022

PITTSBURGH — Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning in Dallas, manager AJ Hinch announced. Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers, performed the surgery to reconstruct Rogers' ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The 26-year-old will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and much, if not all, of the 2022 campaign.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Tigers Beat Pirates 5-1

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third, and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy