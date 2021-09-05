CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Indians' Bryan Shaw: Takes seventh loss

 6 days ago

Shaw (6-7) allowed one run on one hit and one walk through 1.1 innings, taking the loss in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to the Red Sox. Shaw worked a snappy eighth inning before conceding a base hit to Travis Shaw (unrelated), who would eventually come around to score the winning run for Boston. While this outing does break the right-hander's streak of four straight scoreless appearances, there's no sign that Cleveland will be removing high-leverage duty from his plate anytime soon.

