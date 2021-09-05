Indians' Bryan Shaw: Takes seventh loss

Peralta (4-3) allowed one run on one hit and a walk while striking out two over an inning of work as he took the loss Monday against the Angels. Peralta entered in the eighth trying to preserve a 7-7 tie. He gave up a leadoff single to Brandon Marsh, who would end up advancing to third on two groundouts before being brought home on a base hit from Juan Lagares. Raisel Iglesias would shut the Yankees down the following inning to end the game. Monday's run was Peralta's first given up in 11 appearances this month. He now sits at a 3.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB over 38.1 innings.