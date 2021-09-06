CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Alcaraz, 18, youngest in US Open QFs since 1963

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

———

8:45 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest male quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open since 1963.

The 18-year-old from Spain reached the final eight at Flushing Meadows by beating 141st-ranked qualifier Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Alcaraz also becomes the youngest men's quarterfinalist at any Grand Slam tournament since Michael Chang was 18 at the 1990 French Open.

Gojowczyk is 32.

The match lasted 3 1/2 hours.

The 55th-ranked Alcaraz had upset No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in his previous match.

———

6:10 p.m.

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has followed up her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows.

The 73rd-ranked Fernandez came back from a set and a break down to eliminate 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the fourth round Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Fernandez is a left-hander who redirects opponent’s shots swiftly and seemingly with ease.

That’s a very similar style to the one Kerber has used to reach No. 1 in the rankings and claim three Grand Slam titles.

And just like in her win against Osaka on Friday night, Fernandez dropped the opening set and trailed in the second before turning things around.

Fernandez will meet No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

———

3:50 p.m.

No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniel Evans at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev next plays Botic van de Zandschulp, the third unseeded player he would face at Flushing Meadows. Evans was No. 24.

Medvedev has yet to drop a set on his way to the quarterfinals for the third straight year.

——

3:35 p.m.

U.S. Open qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp has reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 win over No. 11 Diego Schwartzman at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Van de Zandschulp won in 4 hours, 20 minutes and joined Nicolas Escude (1999) and Gilles Muller (2008) as just the third men's qualifier to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. He had lost the first set in his first three matches.

Van de Zandschulp was part of a trio of U.S. Open qualifiers that had reached the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. It was also the first time at any Grand Slam tournament that three male qualifiers reached Week 2 since the 1995 French Open.

The 25-year-old Dutch qualifier had already knocked out No. 8 seed Casper Ruud in the second round.

It has been a big season already for qualifiers. Russian Aslan Karatsev was a qualifier when he reached this year’s Australian Open semifinals.

Schwartzman, friends with actor Ben Stiller, lost in the first round last year at Flushing Meadows. The 29-year-old Argentine was a U.S. Open quarterfinalist in 2017 and 2019.

——

1:40 p.m.

No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam tournament. She had lost twice before to the 12th-seeded Halep in majors.

The Olympic bronze medalist, Svitolina has emerged as a contender at Flushing Meadows. She has not dropped a set in the tournament.

Naomi Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women’s draw.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens later Sunday.

———

12:25 p.m.

Jack Sock withdrew from men's doubles a day after he was forced to retire with an injury in his singles match against Alexander Zverev.

Sock appeared to suffer a leg/groin injury early in the match. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits.

Sock wrote on Instagram that he suffered a “minor step back for a major comeback." Sock wrote Sunday ”positive news is I'll be ready to go again in a few weeks."

Sock was scheduled to play with Neal Skupski in a doubles match. The team of Dominik Koepfer and Emil Ruusuvuori took the walkover win.

———

11:30 a.m.

It's another U.S. Open champion for Leylah Fernandez in her first match since she beat Naomi Osaka. Fernandez takes on 2106 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber in fourth-round action at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, out of Canada, became a breakthrough star in Flushing Meadows when the former French Open junior champion took the last two sets against Osaka to get the signature win of her career.

Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens.

Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe tries to continue his run when he plays No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are only 18 years old and play on Sunday. Alcaraz knocked out No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance.

———

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

ABC News

ABC News

