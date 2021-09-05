‘Space Force’s Jimmy O. Yang and ‘Half Brothers’ Luis Gerardo Mendez Join Regina Hall and Kevin Hart in Netflix Comedy ‘Me Time’

Have you noticed Melvin Gregg is all over your tv screen, on some of the most-watched shows ever?. The 32-year-old Virginia native is not only booked and busy, he continues to prove he has a ton of range. His performance for Netflix mockumentary series American Vandal drove critics to compare him to a young Will Smith. He’s gone on to play Manboy, one our favorite characters in crime drama series, Snowfall; Marcus Parrish in sports drama, The Way Back; and, Joe Guy in historical drama, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Most recently, he’s playing the unhappily married Ben Chandler in Hulu’s psychological thriller series, Nine Perfect Strangers. The highly anticipated show broke the streamer’s premiere day record when it first dropped back in August. To top that off, Melvin has been in nothing but legendary company so far, elevating every story with his dedication to each unique character. He’s starred alongside the likes of Andra Day, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, Regina Hall, Trevante Rhodes, Leslie Jordan, Damson Idris, Michael Hyatt, Samara Weaving, Melissa McCarthy — the list goes on.