CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Space Force’s Jimmy O. Yang and ‘Half Brothers’ Luis Gerardo Mendez Join Regina Hall and Kevin Hart in Netflix Comedy ‘Me Time’

By Cassandra Reichelt
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart’s Netflix comedy Me Time adds Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez to an elite cast of Mark Wahlberg and, most recently, Regina Hall. Deadline confirmed the casting news. John Hamburg will direct and write Me Time. The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with...

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Gerardo Méndez
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Jimmy O. Yang
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Ben Barber
Person
John Hamburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Force#Netflix Comedy#Showtime#Paramount Infinite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Eddie Murphy joining Jonah Hill for Netflix comedy from ‘black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris

Eddie Murphy reportedly will be teaming up with Jonah Hill for a new comedy that will be directed by black-ish veteran Kenya Barris. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the three very funny guys will collaborate on an as-yet-untitled project that the trade described as an “incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.”
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Yang Joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Searchlight Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’ (Exclusive)

Rob Yang has boarded The Menu, a comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture already set to star Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Janet McTeer. The Searchlight Pictures pic reunites many members of the creative team behind HBO’s Succession, where Yang plays the role of Lawrence Yee. The Menu centers on a young couple, to be played by Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Yang will play Bryce, a rich and entitled tech nerd who expects...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Does Kevin Hart Even Find The Time To Be A Host On Shark Tank?

Kevin Hart never ceases to amaze me. The man literally had to relearn how to walk after a pretty serious car accident in 2019, and has since put out content that is already available to us, such as Fatherhood. He's also got so many upcoming projects, both those finished with filming and not, that I’m already tired just looking at all the titles. Apparently the comedic actor has no problem juggling everything, though, because he’s adding to his long list of engagements by taking on a guest-hosting spot on Shark Tank in Season 13. I just don't know how he does it all.
TV & VideosPosted by
defpen

Justin Timberlake Joins The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Reptile’

Justin Timberlake has landed his next big acting role. The GRAMMY winner will star alongside Benicio Del Toro in Black Label Media’s Reptile as it heads to Netflix. Reptile tells the story of a young real estate agent who was brutally murdered. In the aftermath, a hardened detective, played by Del Toro, is tasked with finding the killer. Along the way, Del Toro’s character begins to learn more about the issues in his own life.
NFLCollider

'Q-Force' Voice Cast Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Animated Spy Comedy

The new Netflix series Q-Force centers around Agent Mary and his associates, a team of LGBTQ spies. Each of the spies have been discriminated against because of their sexuality — united by those experiences, but also by their power and a desire to succeed and be forces of good in the world. The series also aims to explore the friendships they form with each other. The 10-episode series was created by Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Michael Schur (The Office) and executive produced by Hayes and Schur alongside Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, and David Miner. Following its teaser and trailer, the star-studden series premieres on September 2, 2021. Here is a look at Q-Force's main characters and the actors who voice them.
TV & VideosPosted by
Audacy

Kevin Hart joining ‘Shark Tank’ for upcoming season

The 42-year-old actor and comedian will be joining “Shark Tank” as one of the show’s guest sharks for its upcoming 13th season, reported Deadline. Hart will make appearances alongside the ABC show’s main sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. In addition to...
MoviesSFGate

Veteran Producer James F. Lopez Named President of Macro Film Studios

Macro CEO Charles D. King tapped veteran producer James F. Lopez as president of Macro Film Studios, overseeing the company’s slate of projects in development, production and distribution. Lopez previously served as president of Will Packer Productions and, in his new role, joins King, Macro executive vice president Poppy Hanks...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Stacey Sher, Van Toffler, BRON Co-Founder Brenda Gilbert Join Producers Roundtable at TheGrill 2021

Jeff Clanagan, Mike Larocca, Mary Viola and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will also join the discussion on navigating production during COVID at WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30 Leading Hollywood producersStacey Sher, Brenda Gilbert, Van Toffler, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Larocca, Mary Viola and SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will come together for the highly anticipated Producers Roundtable presented by City National Bank at TheGrill, WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30. This year’s roundtable discussion will focus on navigating the COVID-era and what it takes to get your project made and seen in 2021.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Don’t Look Up Photos Tease Netflix’s Star-Studded Comedy

Netflix recently dropped the first full-length trailer for upcoming comedy Don’t Look Up, which has perhaps the most stacked ensemble of 2021. Writer and director Adam McKay has made a seamless transition from the world of broad Will Ferrell vehicles to awards season favorites like The Big Short and Vice, with his next effort offering the best of both worlds.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Jack Black Comedy Is Topping Netflix’s US Charts

Class is back in session. FlixPatrol reports School of Rock is the sixth most popular film on Netflix in the US today. The 2003 comedy starring Jack Black was added to the streaming service on Sep. 1, and it has since gained the attention of nostalgic fans. The enduring appeal...
MoviesGlobal Grind

Don’t Sleep: Actor Melvin Gregg Is Quietly Taking Over Film & Television

Have you noticed Melvin Gregg is all over your tv screen, on some of the most-watched shows ever?. The 32-year-old Virginia native is not only booked and busy, he continues to prove he has a ton of range. His performance for Netflix mockumentary series American Vandal drove critics to compare him to a young Will Smith. He’s gone on to play Manboy, one our favorite characters in crime drama series, Snowfall; Marcus Parrish in sports drama, The Way Back; and, Joe Guy in historical drama, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Most recently, he’s playing the unhappily married Ben Chandler in Hulu’s psychological thriller series, Nine Perfect Strangers. The highly anticipated show broke the streamer’s premiere day record when it first dropped back in August. To top that off, Melvin has been in nothing but legendary company so far, elevating every story with his dedication to each unique character. He’s starred alongside the likes of Andra Day, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, Regina Hall, Trevante Rhodes, Leslie Jordan, Damson Idris, Michael Hyatt, Samara Weaving, Melissa McCarthy — the list goes on.
TV SeriesABC Action News

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers Actress Regina Hall

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy