This article is based on RethinkX’s Food and Agriculture Report that came out in September 2019, but it was David Waterworth’s article a month ago on RethinkX’s new report that summarizes RethinkX’s research on energy, transportation and food that got me interested in the subject enough to read the whole 76 page report on my phone one morning (I recommend you use a tablet or computer, it’s not that great to read something that long on a phone). I’m a big fan of Toby Seba’s presentations on energy and transportation. I especially like his 62 page report published in October 2020 on modeling energy storage vs building massive amounts of solar to solve the intermittency problem with solar and wind. Zach did an excellent job summarizing it in this article if you don’t have the time to read it now.