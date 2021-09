Andy Murray came agonisingly close to pulling off the biggest win of his comeback as he bowed out of the US Open in a dramatic and at times ill-tempered five-setter against third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas The 34-year-old Scot almost defied the odds, the heat, a slippery pair of shoes and some borderline gamesmanship from the Greek world No 3.But in a match lasting just short of five hours, Murray went down 2-6 6-7 (7) 3-6 6-3 6-4.That winning moment.@steftsitsipas battles past Andy Murray in five tough sets. pic.twitter.com/zpRX20bzSj— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2021Having won the first set –...