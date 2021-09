Kevin Knox has been a disappointment thus far as a Knick, but can he salvage his career this upcoming season?. Since being selected ninth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, it has been a rough go of it for New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox, to say the least. In three seasons, the 22-year-old has averaged only 8.5 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, per Basketball-Reference. Knox has shown some brief signs of competence, but overall, no. 20 has looked timid and has not been able to provide any consistent production.