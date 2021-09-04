CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: India Walton discusses court ruling that would put Mayor Brown back on ballot

By Derek Gee
Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic mayoral candidate India Walton discusses the court ruling that would put Mayor Byron Brown back on the ballot for November's general election. I have a front row seat to life in the Queen City. I enjoy exploring our community, sharing unique views, documenting history and bringing stories to life. 1999 News intern. 2000 Boston University graduate. FAA licensed drone pilot.

WKBW-TV

India Walton, Mayor Brown answer questions at Buffalo Mayoral Debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, Democratic nominee for mayor India Walton, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and two other candidates gathered at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library for a debate ahead of the November 2 election for Mayor of Buffalo. India Walton started by addressing concerns about defunding the...
Buffalo News

Photos: Buffalo mayoral debate at Merriweather Library

India Walton, Byron Brown, Benjamin Carlisle and Jaz Miles, who are all running for Buffalo mayor, faced off in a debate sponsored by the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and WUFO Radio at Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Thursday.
wutv29.com

Stay issued in recent State Supreme Court decision to allow Brown on the ballot

BUFFALO — The legal battle between incumbent Mayor Byron Brown and India Walton has been back and forth. However, Wednesday was a win for Walton after an appellate court issued a stay in a recent State Supreme Court ruling that ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Brown's name on the ballot.
WGNtv.com

Back-and-forth between Dolton mayor, trustees could soon involve the courts

DOLTON, Ill. – The latest development in a political saga involving the mayor of south suburban Dolton and the village trustees took place Monday night. Tense exchanges resumed between Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the village trustees in a virtual meeting. This, after trustees announced that the board asked Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate.
wbfo.org

Erie County Board of Elections appeals Mayor Byron Brown's federal court win

Incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s quest for another term has hit another roadblock as the Erie County Board of Elections has decided to appeal Friday’s Federal Court ruling putting Brown on the Independent line on November’s ballot. The Federal Court’s ruling drew criticism from Democratic primary winner India Walton and...
WETM

Walton files notice of appeal over decision to allow Brown on the ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals to review the ruling that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown can appear on the November ballot, even though he missed the May deadline. Last week, Judge John Sinatra handed down a preliminary injunction ordering the...
93.1 WZAK

Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown Lost His Primary, Now A Trump-Appointed Judge Is Helping Him Get On The November Ballot

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown doesn’t know when to quit. A Trump-appointed judge sided with Brown’s supporters in a recent federal court lawsuit demanding their candidate’s name appear on the November ballot. Local news reported that U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to add Brown’s name to the general election ballot as an independent candidate despite the May deadline.

