Movies

Shang-Chi Director Explains How Credits Scenes Set Up Future Avengers Stories

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu's Shang-Chi is officially Marvel's newest Avenger, and his cameo-packed solo movie ends with a mid-credits scene setting up what appears to be a future Avengers story. Spoiler warning for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It's the Sling Ring-wielding Wong (Benedict Wong) who summons Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) for a post-movie meeting analyzing the thousand-year-old rings that Wenwu (Tony Leung) mastered as the leader of the Ten Rings organization. A human again Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a.k.a. the cosmic Captain Marvel, appear remotely via hologram to determine the origin of the rings sending a beacon to somewhere in the universe. Welcome to the circus.

