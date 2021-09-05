CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promo and images for Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 – ‘The Return of The Pussycats’

Cover picture for the articleA promo and batch of images have arrived online for the fifteenth episode of The CW’s live-action Archie series, Riverdale season 5, entitled ‘The Return of The Pussycats’; take a look here…. ROBIN GIVENS DIRECTS THE EPSIODE – After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie...

The Bachelorette: New promo for Michelle Young’s season!

We know you have a while to wait until Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC. Yet, we’re thrilled to see promos coming out for it already!. Below, you can check out one of the latest teases for how the network is promoting this show. While there isn’t any actual footage from the season yet, this does a legitimately great job of showing who Michelle is in thirty seconds. You get a reminder of her time playing college basketball, and then also who she is now as a teacher. There are franchise staples like roses all over the place but also a lot of personality.
Riverdale - Episode 5.16 - Band Of Brothers - Press Release

"Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE'S PAST - After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#516). Original airdate 9/15/2021.
Riverdale Teases "The Return of the Pussycats" With New Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Chapter Ninety-One: Return of the Pussycats", the fifteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to feature the long-awaited comeback of Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), who will be appearing back into the fold of Riverdale for the first time in several seasons. As the photos prove, that return will bring about some great fanfare, with multiple musical numbers — and the return of Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde), who was most recently seen with Josie on The CW's Katy Keene spinoff series.
Riverdale Review: Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery (Season 5 Episode 14)

Anyone who watches Riverdale knows it will always jump at the chance to deliver a camp-filled Gothic tale. That’s no different for Riverdale Season 4 Episode 14, “Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery,” an episode told through small character vignettes and the vessel of Cheryl Blossom’s mildly disturbing paintings. The triumph...
Riverdale Season 5 E14 Preview: Archie & Jughead Confront Their Pasts

Okay, if for no other reason this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale is already getting points in two impressive ways. First, that the title "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery" is a nod to the classic-yet-underappreciated horror anthology from Rod Serling (personally, we like it better than The Twilight Zone). Then there's the matter of series star Mädchen Amick also taking over the director's chair for this chapter- and what a round of drama it is! While Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) begin confronting their respective past traumas, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (multi-tasker Amick) may have a break in their investigation of the missing Polly. And after learning there's palladium underneath her family's maple groves, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists some help:
Riverdale Showrunner Teases Season 6 Production Start With Ominous Message

The fifth season of Riverdale is currently in full swing, and it's definitely delivering unexpected plotlines on a week-to-week basis. Luckily, with the series' sixth season expected to debut in November on The CW, we won't have to wait long between seasons — and apparently, they're one step closer to being a reality. On Tuesday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to social media to reveal that Season 6 of the Archie Comics-inspired series has now begun filming. The post, which you can check out below, also ominously teases that "Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six. But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this," accompanied by a string of emojis.
Riverdale's New Promo Teases A Possible Sabrina Connection

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may have ended, but its dark magic might still live on in Riverdale. The two shows, which are each based on Archie Comics characters, have had small crossover moments in the past, but they were never more than a knowing reference or a quick cameo. There was actually a planned crossover event in the works, but sadly, that vanished when CAOS was abruptly canceled. However, the Riverdale Season 5, Episode 14 promo includes a location that will look very familiar to Sabrina fans, and a lot of twisted imagery.
Riverdale boss alludes to dramatic season 6 with first-look teaser

Riverdale season five may not be over just yet, but the show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is teasing fans that season six might just be the most dramatic yet. The CW series came back from hiatus last month and will wrap up its fifth season on October 6. However, production on the next episodes has now commenced.
This Riverdale Season 6 Photo Teases "The Ultimate Battle Between Good And Evil"

After Riverdale Season 4 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first three episodes of Season 5 showed the conclusion of the Core Four's high school years before revealing what they're up to as adults. Now, fans can get excited about watching even more twisted nonsense unfold in the Town with Pep, because the show has been officially renewed for another season. As you wait for the next big premiere, here are the Riverdale Season 6 details we know so far.
Riverdale Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

Riverdale is an American comedy TV show. The show Riverdale involves scandal, tragedy, and mystery. The show Riverdale has got positive reviews from experts. The series Riverdale was resumed for season 6 in February 2021. We assume that Riverdale will also get a great reply from the public in the series’s sixth season.
‘Riverdale’: Ashleigh Murray Talks Josie’s “Emotional” Return, Spinoff Rumors

On this week’s episode of Riverdale, appropriately titled “Return of the Pussycats,” Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) is back, and for the first time since Season 2, reuniting with her bandmates Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield). For Murray, the experience of heading back to a series she left in Season 3, in order to join the unfortunately canceled spinoff Katy Keene, was, well… “A lot.”
Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 3 promo: Learn more about Evan

Season 5 is now in a new era, and we’re curious already to learn how all of this will shake out. Do we think that Trace will still be mentioned on the show here and there? Probably. You can’t just forget that someone like him had an impact on Abby and the entire world of the show. However, there’s a time jump this season for a reason: We do think there’s a real need here for new beginnings. Some of that come come in the form of Evan.
Josie And The Pussycats Finally Got The Spotlight They Deserve On Riverdale

A lot of confusing stuff happens on Riverdale, but one of the show’s weirdest choices was always how it treated Josie and the Pussycats. The girl group is a massive part of the Archie-verse, and they played a pretty prominent role in the first couple seasons of the show... but then they suddenly disappeared. First, Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield) vanished in the middle of Season 2; then, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) left town at the end of Season 3. But now, at long last, the Pussycats got their time to shine in Riverdale’s “Return of the Pussycats” episode.
Ashleigh Murray Brings Josie (and the Pussycats!) Back to ‘Riverdale’ (VIDEO)

For a struggling town, Riverdale sure does attract the best guests!. This week, series original Ashleigh Murray slips into the cat ears once again when her Josie McCoy heads back to the ol’ scratching post for “Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats.” Last seen being amazing as a pre-fame Josie in Katy Keene (R.I.P., you beautiful dream), Murray’s latest version of the character is now a full-fledged pop icon who is not above reading bad friends for filth and tearing through a slew of songs while she’s at it. Along the way—we won’t spoil why she’s come home—Josie and her former bandmates Val (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield) reunite, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get in on the singing, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) gets told what’s up and Kevin (Casey Cott) almost gets a storyline. Better luck next week, kid.
Charmed Season 4 Welcomes Lucy Barrett as New Series Co-Lead

By the time the end of August came around, The CW's Charmed had the departure of series star Madeline Mantock aka Macy as well as showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro to contend with. Heading into September, viewers learned that Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco, and Nicki Renna will lead the series beginning with the fourth season. On Wednesday, we learned who would be stepping in as the third "Charmed One", with Lucy Barrett (Co-Ed) joining Melonie Diaz aka Mel & Sarah Jeffery aka Maggie as a co-lead when the series returns. No details were released on Barrett's character, something the showrunners are doing on purpose.
Supergirl season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Thomas Lennon returns

Next week on Supergirl season 6 episode 11, the CW series is going to continue doing what it’s done a great job at for most of the season. By that, we mean mostly getting a wonderful dose of nostalgia just about every week. So for this upcoming episode (entitled “Mxy...
The JSA Deals with a Living Nightmare in Stargirl Episode 2.05 Promo

The JSA Deals with a Living Nightmare in Stargirl Episode 2.05 Promo. Step by step, DC’s Stargirl is approaching the season 2 midpoint. Now, The CW has revealed the first look at the upcoming fifth episode. Courtney and the rest of the Justice Society of America are currently looking for Eclipso after Doctor Mid-Nite’s goggles gave them some precious information about its whereabouts. As fans already know, the evil entity of vengeance is trapped inside a black diamond, which apparently is indestructible. According to Pat, it seems that the Eclipso not only influences people from inside its prison, but places too. And in the next installment, the JSA will have to overcome a living nightmare inside the Blue Valley High School, as the freshly released video teases. The young heroes might not be fully aware of the villain they’re taking on.
Wait, Are The Pussycats Getting Their Own Riverdale Spinoff?

It looks like another Riverdale spinoff is about to burst onto the scene, and this one would be filled with tons of music and a strange murder mystery. In the middle of its fifth season, Riverdale devoted a full episode to Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), and the final moments seemed to very clearly tease the possibility of a new show starring the three singers. But is a The Pussycats spinoff of Riverdale really going to happen?
Grey's Anatomy season 18 promo teases another big character return

Grey's Anatomy's upcoming season looks like it could see *yet another* character make a comeback. After Dr Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) was recently confirmed to return in the new episodes of the popular ABC's medical drama, it seems that someone close to her could be back in Seattle, too. In...
Riverdale: "Dance of Death" Synopsis and Photos Released

The CW has released a synopsis and batch of photos for "Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death", the seventeenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode is expected to revolve around some of the more bizarre plot threads of Season 5, including the Blossom family's new ministry and Kevin Keller's (Casey Cott) role in it, the quest to find Palladium before Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) can get to it, and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) investigating various disappearances.

