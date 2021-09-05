CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justen Glad Levels Match With Header Late In First Half Against FC Dallas

By Trevor Allen, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad leveled the match with a goal in the first half against FC Dallas on Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium. In the 42nd minute, RSL had a free kick opportunity. Albert Rusnak passed to the right sideline to Aaron Herrera, who fired the ball into the box. The ball traveled to Justen Glad who was in the box and used his head to put the ball into the back of the net.

