Kristina Danielle Hunt, 40
Kristina Danielle Hunt, 40, passed away August 24, 2021. Kristina was born in Winter Haven, Florida on November 9, 1980. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a B.A. in History. Kristina was currently employed by the City of Lakeland, and prior to working at the City of Lakeland, she worked throughout high school and college for Sears Photography, as well as for Publix and Legoland, where she was awarded for her exemplary service.www.lkldnow.com
Comments / 0