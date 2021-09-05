How to watch Australia vs New Zealand and live stream Bledisloe Cup rugby online anywhere

Three weeks later than planned, Australia is finally getting their chance to salvage some pride in the final game of the Bledisloe Cup. After two defeats - the second a particularly painful 35-pointer - at the accursed Eden Park, the Wallabies have home advantage and no excuses, with the All Blacks missing key players Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga, as well as stand-in captain Sam Whitelock. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream for the Rugby Championship game from anywhere in the world - including for free in Australia.