This right here: Marlins 3, Phillies 2

By The Smarty Jones
The Good Phight
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days ago, the Phillies were on a six-game winning streak and it looked like they were finally ready to make a real push towards the top of the National League East standings. Two games against the Marlins later, we all realize how stupid we were to ever hope this team had a real chance. They’ve now lost two straight to the last place Marlins, with Saturday night’s 3-2 loss being one of those games that you’ll point to when you’re trying to figure out exactly why the Phillies missed the playoffs this year.

www.thegoodphight.com

Comments / 0

