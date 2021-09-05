This right here: Marlins 3, Phillies 2

Two days ago, the Phillies were on a six-game winning streak and it looked like they were finally ready to make a real push towards the top of the National League East standings. Two games against the Marlins later, we all realize how stupid we were to ever hope this team had a real chance. They’ve now lost two straight to the last place Marlins, with Saturday night’s 3-2 loss being one of those games that you’ll point to when you’re trying to figure out exactly why the Phillies missed the playoffs this year.