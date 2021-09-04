CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinehurst, NC

Letter: Unconstitutional Action

pilot.com
 6 days ago

I am in favor of the eviction moratorium while we have a COVID crisis. But the U.S. Supreme Court has clearly said it was unconstitutional for the president to extend the moratorium through executive order. That was the job of the Congress. So, because the Congress went on vacation without...

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinehurst, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The U S Supreme Court#American#Pinehurst Publisher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden’s covid vaccine mandates are unconstitutional — and unnecessary

President Biden’s speech Thursday announcing the imposition of national vaccine requirements was more than a brazen flip-flop. It was a breathtaking disregard for the Constitution and an arrogant display of overreaching federal power. First, the flip-flop. In December, Biden told Americans he would not impose a national vaccine mandate, reassuring...
Texas StateOdessa American

SULLUM: Texas abortion ban violates conservative principles

The Texas “heartbeat” bill that the Supreme Court declined to block last week is almost as restrictive as the Texas law that the Court overturned half a century ago in Roe v. Wade. The fact that it nevertheless took effect is a remarkable victory for the anti-abortion cause, made possible by an innovative enforcement mechanism that relies on private litigation.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Letter: Understand Public Health

Your favorite local farmer and pseudo-epidemiologist, Nick Lasala, continues to mislead his column's readers about the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigation measures and the value and safety of currently available vaccines. Herewith are two conclusions from a recent study completed by the CDC and reported in "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report;" “Benefits...
Texas StateNEWS10 ABC

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administrationis suing Texasover a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Voter Fraud Is a Supreme Court Problem

As a few American Greatness writers, and many of its readers, have pointed out: If our votes don’t count, nothing else matters. Election fraud should be the top subject in our minds every single day. Last week, a brilliant piece by Ted McCartney suggested we march on Washington, D.C.—peacefully, but...
Texas Statenny360.com

Justice Department sues to void Texas anti-abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional. The 27-page complaint, filed Thursday in federal court...
Texas StateThe Post and Courier

Editorial: A misguided reaction to Texas abortion ruling

Advocates of a woman’s right to choose an abortion are alarmed over the implications of a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision not to block a new Texas abortion law that would stringently restrict access to the procedure. The ruling predictably has rekindled the demand to enlarge the Supreme Court to...
Congress & CourtsHenry County Daily Herald

Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights in the majority Roman Catholic nation. "This is a historic step for the rights of women," said Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar. The unanimous vote by Mexico's...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Letter: Want to Risk It?

I read with interest Mr. Lasala's article on risk-taking as it applies to an individual's decisions regarding COVID-related risks. Although he presented many facts and figures regarding present methods of avoiding contracting COVID, he left out one important consideration. What about its effect on others? If a skydiver happens to...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Nancy Pelosi Announces Vote On Bill To Codify Roe v. Wade

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that she plans to bring up legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that protects the right to choose to have an abortion, as soon as the House returns from recess this month. “Upon our return, the House...
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Biden Slams Texas’ Abortion Ban as “Unconstitutional.”

Biden Slams Texas’ Abortion Ban as “Unconstitutional.”. President Biden has slammed the Supreme Court’s “unconstitutional” decision upholding Texas’ six-week abortion restriction, which effectively prohibits abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest. In the 5-4 verdict, all three Trump-appointed justices voted in favor of the majority. In most pregnancies, cardiac...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy