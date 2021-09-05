CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana State suffers strange, 'rough' loss to Wyoming in 1st game since 2019

By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com
Missoulian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE, Wyo. — Montana State’s first football game since 2019 ended in confusion. Trailing 19-16 in the waning seconds of Saturday’s season opener at Wyoming, MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse dove for a first down around UW’s 40-yard line. Several Bobcats thought he got the first down, which would have momentarily stopped the clock with four seconds left. The referees ultimately ruled he came up short of the marker, and the clock ran out.

