Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel football pulls past Bozeman Friday night

The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel football team posted a 34-14 win Friday in Bozeman. The Spartans scored on their first drive, with Zac Crews striking paydirt on an 11-yard run. Sentinel scored again later in the quarter on a Crews 17-yard pass to Joseph Weida. Bozeman cut its deficit to 14-7 before Kellen Curtiss scored on a 1-yard burst for Sentinel late in the first half. Bozeman answered with a score and the halftime tally was 21-14. Crews scored on a 53-yard run up the middle early in the fourth quarter and the Spartans (2-0) cruised from there.