No need to reinvent the wheel, or overpay, for cosmetic issue

By Ray Magliozzi, , Contributing Writer
Journal-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a loyal reader and grateful for your respect for women readers and their questions!. I own a 2005 Honda CR-V with 125,425 miles. It’s in good shape. The worst feature on the car right now is rusted wheels. I have fairly new tires and am wondering if it’s worth replacing the wheels before I need new tires again.

Honda
Toyota
Cars
Google
Home & GardenAutoblog

Car companies need to stop reinventing things that already work

I remember the first time I saw a rotary shifter pop up out of the console of a first-generation Jaguar XF sedan. “That’s kinda cool, but it's going to break,” I thought. And a quick internet search suggests those thoughts weren’t misplaced. But my second thought was that it was a gimmick that didn’t actually offer any sort of real-world improvement. I still feel that way, and I don’t mean to pick on Jaguar specifically. In fact, I’d say that rotary shift knob wasn’t the first such example of an automaker redesigning something that simply did not need any redesigning.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Everything You Need to Clean Your Car's Wheels and Tires

We love washing cars; it's like therapy. Wiping the sparkling hood with big, sweeping swipes of your favorite microfiber cloth is incredibly satisfying. However, once you start working your way down the panels and notice those spoked surfaces surrounded by rubber, relaxation turns to anxiety. Bending down and scrubbing between spokes caked in months' worth of brake dust and road grime can make anyone's heart sink. But have no fear! We found the top wheel and tire cleaning products on Amazon for you to try. By the time you're done spritzing, scrubbing, and shining, your wheels will be in showroom shape.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Do you need your car tires balanced or your wheels aligned?

A quick guide to tire balancing and wheel alignments. Car tire care is pretty simple (as long as you stick to a routine schedule). However, like any other car part, sometimes your car tires can throw you for a loop and leave you wondering what you need to do to restore them to their former normal performance. Our Charlotte auto service center is here to talk tire balancing versus wheel rotations so you can decide which is necessary for your ride to get things back to normal on the road.
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

Ford CEO Jim Farley Isn't Trying to Reinvent the Wheel—Just Everything Else Around It

Ford's CEO sits down with The Drive to talk F-150 Lightning launch prep, the ongoing chip shortage, and his goal for the next Mustang. We write about Ford a lot. It's hard not to in this business—after all, the Ford Motor Company makes the country's best-selling vehicle with its F-Series pickups, moving some 40 million of them since World War II. The Mustang remains a pony car paragon in 2021, still the default choice for tens of thousands of people every year seeking cheap speed and a patriotic V8 rumble with a warranty. Beyond the cars and trucks, though, Ford holds this particular place in the American psyche. Its own history is inextricably linked with that of the country, both rising as a global power to conquer the 20th century with a blend of innovation, foresight and unfettered ambition, for better or for worse. America is Ford is America. In the 21st century, though? In 2021? In many ways, it's back to square one.
Shelby, NCPosted by
Motorious

1968 Shelby GT500 KR Looking For A New Field To Gallop In

This vintage pony car is going to be up for grabs soon. Carroll Shelby, the man who took what many, including himself, regarded as a “mule” and turned it into the number one pony car in America for much of its long-standing history. This is the very same man who spent much of his life tirelessly grinding on the track gaining the skills needed to become a great driver and an even better builder. So it makes sense that he was able to build one of the nation's favorite automobiles in just a few short years to the heights of what we know and love today. This is an incredible example of those fantastic vintage vehicle, a beautiful 1968 Shelby GT500 KR.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIdeo: BMW M4 takes on Shelby GT350 on the drag strip

Last month we saw the BMW M4 taking on some Ford models. It was probably a coincidence as a number of publications/channels had access to both cars at the same time. We’ve seen the new M car from BMW take on the Mach 1 and the results weren’t exactly surprising. This time though, the big daddy came to pick a fight with the one who trashed his son. This time, we’re watching the Mustang Shelby GT350 take on the M4 and things don’t really go down as you may think.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Supercharged Sutton Mach 1 Mustang has 767 hp

Luxury car specialist Clive Sutton has created an extreme, highly-modified version of Ford’s potent Mustang Mach 1. A host of performance upgrades have seen the Sutton Mach 1 – 767 Edition add more than 300 hp over the regular car. Revealed at the Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance show, the first...
Public SafetyPosted by
Motorious

Father And Son Duo Busted Renting Out Stolen Luxury And High-Performance Cars

These guys were basically operating as Hertz for organized crime. While many people in Australia are getting tear gassed for going to the beach or staying at the grocery store for too long, the Khalil father-son duo are out there committing some real crimes. Simon Khalil, 53, and his 24-year-old son Brendon Khalil are two of five people in a group renting out stolen luxury and high-performance cars to notorious Sydney crime figures.
Richmond, VAvirginialiving.com

Wheels of a Dream

Richmond’s Carytown Bicycle Company offers a boutique bike shopping experience. If you prefer to get around on two wheels, then you probably already know about Carytown Bicycle Company. Even if you’re not a cyclist, you’ve probably seen the business in the pages of Virginia Living, as it has consistently been voted a Best Bicycle Shop in Central Virginia.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

A Surprising Number Of Ford Bronco Buyers Are Choosing The Manual

The manual gearbox isn't dead - its success simply depends on which car it is fitted to and, perhaps to a lesser extent, the region. Recently, Australia shelved the manual derivative of the BMW Z4 because a shocking two examples of the current-generation Z4 sold there had been manuals. The Ford Bronco - which plays in an entirely different segment, price range, and part of the world - couldn't be more different when it comes to stick shifts. In March, it was reported that a relatively healthy 18 percent of all Bronco orders were for derivatives equipped with the seven-speed manual. Well, that number has now increased to 25%.
CarsLima News

Car Talk: No need to reinvent the wheel, or overpay, for cosmetic issue

