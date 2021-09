It's been a pretty good week for stories about cats finding their way back home. Yesterday we shared a story about a family that made the move from Australia to Missoula with their cat in tow. Late last year the cat ended up going missing. But because of some random luck - and the cat being microchipped before moving to town - they were recently reunited again. And there's a twist to the story in the form of a common connection between the original owners and the people that had been caring for the cat.