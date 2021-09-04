Lady Beavers poised for another postseason run

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.