Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Join Rev. Al Sharpton At National Action Network House Of Justice

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City on Saturday, she made a stop in Harlem at the National Action Network House of Justice.

Rev. Al Sharpton welcomed the governor and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to his weekly rally.

They spoke about their priorities in the administration, including extending the eviction moratorium and rental assistance.

“We already have a huge homeless problem. I’m not going to take any steps to add more people to the ranks. We have to solve that problem and take care of the people who deserve to be in the dignity of a good home,” Hochul said.

“The federal government has provided almost $3 billion sent out to our residents. We need to make sure that money gets to our residents … She’s gonna make that happen and she’s asked me to help her in that charge,” Benjamin said.

They also spoke about gun violence, this week’s devastating flooding and the marijuana industry.