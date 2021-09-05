Vaccines, unemployment, housing, drought: Where top recall candidates stand on the issues

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – With less than one week before the California recall election, the top Republican candidate, Larry Elder, held a Thursday rally in Glendale, while all the other candidates were also out stumping, attempting to drum up support for their campaigns. Flanked by a group of firefighters supporting him for his stance on ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates, despite the fact that the coronavirus is the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers, Elder said he was there Thursday in support of freedom. “I’m not anti-vax, contrary to what the ads say. I’ve been vaccinated. Because of my age, because of...