CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Vaccines, unemployment, housing, drought: Where top recall candidates stand on the issues

lookout.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sept. 14 recall election is just days away, and Californians who are registered to vote have been sent their ballots. The Times asked six leading replacement candidates — five Republicans and one Democrat — how they would address several pressing issues facing the state and about their political ideologies in an effort to provide readers a better understanding of how they might lead if elected.

lookout.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Water Shortages#Republicans#Democrat#The Times#Rancho Santa Fe#Uc Santa Cruz#Fda#French#Latino Californians#The French Laundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Glendale, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Top Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Holds Thursday Rally In Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – With less than one week before the California recall election, the top Republican candidate, Larry Elder, held a Thursday rally in Glendale, while all the other candidates were also out stumping, attempting to drum up support for their campaigns. Flanked by a group of firefighters supporting him for his stance on ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates, despite the fact that the coronavirus is the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers, Elder said he was there Thursday in support of freedom. “I’m not anti-vax, contrary to what the ads say. I’ve been vaccinated. Because of my age, because of...
Presidential Electionedsource.org

Leading recall candidates lay out positions on K-12 issues

Of the 46 candidates on the ballot to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, EdSource sent questionnaires regarding K-12 issues to the four leading Republican candidates, based on the results of the most recent voter survey by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California. Only one, syndicated radio host Larry Elder, registered with double-digit support (26%). The other three had 5% or less support: former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin; and John Cox, the Republican candidate who lost to Newsom in 2018.
ElectionsWhittier Daily News

Outsider or not, no recall candidate is flawless: Letters

Re “Be wary of ‘outsider’ candidates” (Aug. 29):. Another newspaper editorial board member makes argument against voting for Larry Elder to fill the vacancy when Gavin Newsom is recalled. Matt Fleming says be wary of Elder’s lack of experience as a politician and damning past comments. So, where is the lineup of experienced politicians with flawless history?
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Who are the top candidates in California’s recall election?

California will hold a recall election on 14 September that will decide the future of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.The Republican-led campaign, which could remove Mr Newsom from office a year early, will take place after 1.7m petition signatures were collected by his opponents and certified by state officials.California is one of 20 states with a mechanism to recall a sitting governor and the last time the move was successful was in 2003, when Democratic governor Gray Davis was replaced by Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ran as a Republican.If a majority of voters agree that Mr Newsom should be recalled then the candidate on the list of 46...
Los Angeles, CAlookout.co

Newsom stakes his future on one simple argument: Fear a GOP governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned in the Bay Area that electing Larry Elder would have deadly consequences for Californians amid the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic. In Los Angeles, he painted the recall as a battle against “Trumpism” that could plunge the state into an uncharted, near-apocalyptic future. And in ads, his campaign has cautioned that failing to vote could mean the state ends up with an “anti-vax Republican governor.”
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s where candidates hoping to replace Gov. Doug Ducey stand on Arizona audit, 2020 election

Candidates on both sides of the aisle hoping to become the state’s top executive say they want fair elections. The three leading Democrats agreed that Joe Biden won Arizona and have pushed back on claims the race was tainted by fraud. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has capitalized on the probe to build a national profile for her campaign for the Governor’s Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy