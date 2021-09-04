Boro Park Shomrim Demonstrate Heroism and Dedication Through the Night of the Flood

Mobile Police say an argument over money owed wound up with a woman staring down the barrel of a gun. This is the woman who held that gun-according to investigators: Jaleceya Wingfield. Last week, Wingfield and another woman were arguing over money Wingfield claimed the woman owed her. Police say Wingfield put an end to the argument by pulling a gun on the woman, and stealing money from her. She then drove off in a light colored SUV, and hasn't been seen since, although investigators say she's still in the the Mobile area.