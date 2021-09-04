Boro Park Shomrim Demonstrate Heroism and Dedication Through the Night of the Flood

It was a gorgeous September afternoon as Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez and Councilmen Terence McSweeney and DuWayne Gregory recently joined with the Suffolk County Police Department’s First Precinct Brotherhood to host a bench dedication at Babylon Town Hall Park in honor of Suffolk County Police Detective Stephen Mullen. New York State Senator Phil Boyle, TJ Hatter of New York State Attorney General Letitia James Office, Suffolk County Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, Commanding Officer of the First Precinct Inspector Kevin Kane, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini, and Suffolk County Legislators Tom Donnelly, Susan Berland and Jason Richberg, along with Guy Calla of Legislator Kevin McCaffrey’s Office also joined Detective Mullen’s wife Patricia, son Patrick, other family members, officers from the Suffolk County Police Department and dozens of guests at the ceremony.
