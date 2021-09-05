60 HEDGE BLOOM

Looking for a beautiful and spacious home with an enjoyable backyard? Stop right here, and come on in! This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home is only attached on 1 side & offers a wonderful floorplan! Features include newer wood-lam tile flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new bath vanities, Cathedral-Vaulted Ceilings, Dual-pane windows, and dual-pane slider to the serene backyard! Another great feature is the garage lifestyle screen, which helps turn your garage into a very comfortable recreation room! All of this at a fantastic location within the community close to the pool! If you are not familiar with Charter Hill, it is a fantastic community of just 51 PUD Homes on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, with close proximity to shopping in both Yorba Linda & Anaheim Hills, Imperial Highway, as well as the 91 & 55 Freeways. You also get quite a bit of exterior landscaping, maintenance, insurance & a community pool for a relatively low monthly HOA compared to other area communities! All of this and amazing Yorba Linda Schools including Glenknoll Elementary & Bernardo Yorba Middle School! Charter Hill is a PUD community, so FHA and VA are ok! 6715 Vista Loma; You Will LOVE Living Here!