60 HEDGE BLOOM
A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY LOCATED IN WOODBURY !!! This home is an end-unit condo with lots of sunlight & just one common wall. Nicely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbury East. The floorplan features open dining and living space downstairs with hardwood floors, plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen is adorned with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs includes an additional loft space great for play area or a home office. The master suite is equipped with double sinks for convenience. Good sized front patio for pots and plants and extended lawn area. There is a HOA community park, pool, tennis/basketball court, gym, club house, BBQ grills, outdoor fireplace, and playground. Woodbury East community is within walking distance from Woodbury Town Center for shopping and restaurants.www.luxuryrealestate.com
