Real Estate

60 HEDGE BLOOM

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY LOCATED IN WOODBURY !!! This home is an end-unit condo with lots of sunlight & just one common wall. Nicely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbury East. The floorplan features open dining and living space downstairs with hardwood floors, plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen is adorned with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs includes an additional loft space great for play area or a home office. The master suite is equipped with double sinks for convenience. Good sized front patio for pots and plants and extended lawn area. There is a HOA community park, pool, tennis/basketball court, gym, club house, BBQ grills, outdoor fireplace, and playground. Woodbury East community is within walking distance from Woodbury Town Center for shopping and restaurants.

Helena, MTIndependent Record

5 Bedroom Home in Helena - $799,800

Beautiful one level living home that has 3,332 sq ft 5 bed and 3 bath. French doors, lake Helena views from the living room, family room, and bedrooms. Fresh new flooring throughout. Bonus office/media room. Amazing basement with a bar. Upgraded instant hot water in the house and garage. Covered balcony & patio, attached 3 car garage with resistance pool/hot tub, 16 x 30 detached insulated garage, and underground sprinklers. Located on 5 plus acres of horse property. Irrigation from canal, and just minutes from town/ lake accessCall Luke Den Herder at 406459-5180, or your real estate professional.
Los Angeles County, CAtheeastsiderla.com

A Fully Remodeled Modern Eagle Rock Bungalow

$4,250/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 875 sqft | 700 sqft Private Yard. Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots. 5135 Eagle...
Potsdam, NYinformnny.com

Walkthrough Wednesday: Brand new 3 bedroom home in Potsdam

This house at 290 Morgan Road in Potsdam is so new that the seller is still putting the finishing touches on it. Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead gave ABC50’s Alex Hazard a tour. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes high-end features like hardwood floors, high-efficiency windows and much more. The front...
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Ravishing in Rapallo | 1701 S Flagler Drive #306

Experience the 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... Immaculate, chic, impeccably furnished - and with stunning Intracoastal views...this condo has everything you're looking for!. Residents of the Rapallo enjoy resort-style amenities such as a newly renovated pool with Intracoastal views, a doorman, security, fitness center, card room and even a library!. Find...
Spring Creek, NVElko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $584,900

Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this brand new (under construction) Bailey Home! The Lakemore model is truly a dream home. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the main level with open living space, large kitchen, great room dining nook and bonus area for either formal dining or office, upgraded finishes, large master suite, walk-in closet. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath as well as an additional bonus room. 3 car garage, wrap-around porch, and back covered patio. Taxes are estimated . Photos are of older model on a different lot with different selections.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

6715 Vista Loma

Looking for a beautiful and spacious home with an enjoyable backyard? Stop right here, and come on in! This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home is only attached on 1 side & offers a wonderful floorplan! Features include newer wood-lam tile flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new bath vanities, Cathedral-Vaulted Ceilings, Dual-pane windows, and dual-pane slider to the serene backyard! Another great feature is the garage lifestyle screen, which helps turn your garage into a very comfortable recreation room! All of this at a fantastic location within the community close to the pool! If you are not familiar with Charter Hill, it is a fantastic community of just 51 PUD Homes on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, with close proximity to shopping in both Yorba Linda & Anaheim Hills, Imperial Highway, as well as the 91 & 55 Freeways. You also get quite a bit of exterior landscaping, maintenance, insurance & a community pool for a relatively low monthly HOA compared to other area communities! All of this and amazing Yorba Linda Schools including Glenknoll Elementary & Bernardo Yorba Middle School! Charter Hill is a PUD community, so FHA and VA are ok! 6715 Vista Loma; You Will LOVE Living Here!
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

4821 Cabrillo Pt

PARADISE AWAITS. Discovery Bay Single story waterfront home on a PRIME POINT LOT. Sought after Eastern exposure with long water views and close to fast water! Stucco exterior, tile roof, brock style deck, open entertaining area and lots of light are just a few awesome features of this home. You'll also have plenty of room for multiple boats and water toys at your dock (with room to build more dock space if the mood strikes you). Fresh interior paint and carpet just completed. OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

2500 Bay Point Village Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
GardeningThe Ledger

Loropetalum isn’t just for hedges anymore

Once considered too ‘’northern’’ to succeed in Florida, loropetalum, aka Chinese fringe flower, has become one of North and Central Florida’s most ubiquitous shrubs. The species (L. chinense) is a green-leaved, white-flowered shrub that can grow at least 12 feet tall and wide. Plants cultivated here, however, are smaller, purple-leaved hybrids with pink or burgundy blossoms in winter and spring, though a sprinkling of flowers may appear at any time. Most varieties are medium-to-large plants, but some — including Crimson Fire and Purple Pixie — rarely exceed 2 feet in height.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.
lakeexpo.com

1179 Muirfield Drive, Porto Cima, Missouri 65079

This Porto Cima home offers the perfect setting to drink your morning coffee on the wrap around covered deck or sip your evening glass of wine. The flat backyard is the perfect escape to light a fire in the fire pit, sit back and relax. The quiet water in this cove is a great place to swim, kayak, fish or just enjoy being at the lake. Inside you’ll find three bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom is currently used as an office but would also make the perfect nursery, reading room, craft room or even a dream closet! Kitchen has double oven, large island and an elegant see through fireplace. Lower level is ready for entertaining with large family room, wet bar and two more bedrooms. The Club at Porto Cima is the only Jack Nicklaus signature Golf Course in MO. Also included are all the Four Seasons amenities. Dock slips are available for Lease at the Marina. This isn't just a home, it's a lifestyle!
Real EstateSan Diego weekly Reader

Sefton Place’s multi-story waterfall designed by architect Rob Quigley

Current owner: Danying Jiang | listing price: $1,999,000 | beds: 3 | baths: 4 | house size: 3894. Sefton Place is a tiny cul-de-sac tucked into the hills of Point Loma, home to perhaps a half-dozen residences and accessible only by making several turns off any road significant enough to be considered a major thoroughfare. You could live in the neighborhood for a decade or more, walking several miles a day up and down the winding streets, without ever knowing it exists. I did just that, and don’t remember ever encountering it.
luxuryrealestate.com

Sale of Iconic Newport Cliff Walk Estate for $30 Million

NEWPORT, RI – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of ‘Clarendon Court’ at 626 Bellevue Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. This architecturally significant oceanfront estate sold for $30,000,000. The seller was represented by David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Kate Kirby Greenman, also of Gustave White Sotheby’s.
Red Bluff, CAAppeal-Democrat

Every Blooming Thing - Gardening with deer

We moved to our five acres west of Red Bluff 20+ years ago. The land, formerly open range, had a few native oaks, toyon, and wild. grasses. The former owners had landscaped around the house with weedy lawns (they still are), a large-leafed privet hedge along. the road in front,...
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Selling Condos on the Collingwood Real Estate Market

The real estate market in Collingwood has been rising for the last several years. There is an upward trend that you can clearly point out. This is the time that many condo owners are looking to sell for a high profit. However, just because the condo market is starting to make its way back does not mean that selling your condo is an easy task. It takes a lot more effort than simply displaying a for-sale sign out front.
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Along the Fence Daylilies a blooming business

Along the Fence Daylilies on Parman Road between Dansville and Stockbridge offered a unique colorful experience on a beautiful summer day. Pulling up to the multiple gardens of daylilies brought me nothing but joy. The intense and vibrant color of the daylilies stood out against a backdrop of green pastures, a barn, and a few horses.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

HOW FIREPLACE MANTEL STRAPS CAN ADD STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Originally Posted On: How Fireplace Mantel Straps Can Add Style to Your Home – Old West Iron. Your home should stand out from the crowd. In a world where well-decorated interiors are becoming more of the norm, it’s easy for your interior design to look like your friends’, family’s, and strangers’ homes.

