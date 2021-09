The Xbox Series X|S has been light on exclusives since its launch last November, but one of the most anticipated Xbox games in years will be here before we know it. Halo Infinite, the sixth mainline entry in the iconic first-person shooter series, will be released Dec. 8 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as confirmed by Microsoft during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. The game is launching with its campaign and multiplayer at that time, though campaign co-op and Forge (a level editor mode) won't come until 2022. If you're looking to preorder Halo Infinite, you can do so now, with digital preorders available on the Xbox Store and physical preorders available from Amazon and other major retailers. There are some retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses worth considering as well.