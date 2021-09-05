CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Uncertain school year leads some parents to seek alternatives to traditional public school

By Emma Gallegos, The Bakersfield Californian
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 4—It didn't take long for Maria Naba to realize that this school year wasn't going to go as planned. Last fall, her family moved from Los Angeles County into a house near Norris Elementary School, hoping her two sons would soon walk to school. Naba was interviewing for jobs and looking forward to returning to work again this month. Home-schooling her kids wasn't part of the plan.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Home School#Online Schools#Virtual School#Norris Elementary School#Covid#K12 Inc#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationpncguam.com

Governor to close schools starting Monday?

In response to the growing number of students infected by COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be closing all schools starting Monday next week, people familiar with the matter informed PNC. The governor had been meeting with Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the leaders of Catholic schools...
Raleigh, NCcbs17

Some Wake County parents seek added, equitable COVID-19 protections in schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Wake County parents is calling for more COVID-19 protocol in schools. The parents — about 90 of them — met virtually Monday evening to discuss the three main steps they want to see taken: outdoor lunches and snacks, air purifiers in all classrooms, and for the district to opt-in to the state’s COVID-19 testing program.
EducationTwin Falls Times-News

Reader Comment: Back to School During Uncertain Times

The new school year began with more uncertainty than we expected because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant strain. However, based on our overall performance and experience last year, I am confident that our local school boards, administrators, teachers and parents are ready to meet the challenge, help students recover from the pandemic-caused disruption, and do what it takes to keep them on track, learning and in school.
Worcester County, MDwrde.com

Parents Protest Mask Mandate In Worcester County Public Schools

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- On August 26th, the Maryland Board of Education voted to require masks indoors of public schools, but that mandate has not been enacted yet. Worcester County Public Schools is standing by that vote in its buildings. Assistant Superintendent For Safety and Human Relations Dr. Dwayne Abt says...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Some concepts are unfit for Iowa public schools

A new school year is in full swing, and changes are underway. One of those changes is that Iowa educators can no longer teach a child that they’re inherently evil or oppressed because of their sex or skin color. If that last part furrows your brow a little bit, join...
Educationthecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Christian schools outperform public schools during COVID-19, according to parent survey

Among last year’s other lessons, none may be more important than this: Our taxpayer-funded education establishment cares more about adults than children. Consider the evidence: public school union bosses pressured officials to close schools and keep them shuttered beyond what medical authorities recommended. In spite of the obvious harm to children of school closures, unions throughout the country lobbed threats and issued demands. In Chicago, the union went so far as to sue the mayor to keep schools closed; in San Francisco, the city had to sue its school board.
Greene County, NCWNCT

Online Originals: Some parents want virtual school options for 2021-2022 year as COVID-19 cases rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some local parents are asking school boards to reconsider offering a virtual schooling option for the 2021-2022 school year. This request comes as COVID-19 cases rise in K-12 schools. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported over 9,600 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the week of August 22 alone. That was officially the first week back in school for many districts.
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

Pandemic pushes some parents to make the switch from public to private schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The end of the 2019-2020 school year was hard for so many Western New York families as many districts moved to virtual learning as the pandemic hit. When the school year began in fall of 2020, many larger districts shifted to virtual or hybrid schedules because they weren't able to properly socially distance with all students in the classroom at the same time.
Florence, SCwpde.com

Some parents fully support Florence 1 Schools mask mandate

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents are speaking out saying they fully support the Florence One Schools mask mandate because it will prove to keep students and staff members safe from coronavirus. Florence One Schools' board members voted unanimously last Thursday on a mask mandate for all students and staff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy