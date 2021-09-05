Uncertain school year leads some parents to seek alternatives to traditional public school

Among last year’s other lessons, none may be more important than this: Our taxpayer-funded education establishment cares more about adults than children. Consider the evidence: public school union bosses pressured officials to close schools and keep them shuttered beyond what medical authorities recommended. In spite of the obvious harm to children of school closures, unions throughout the country lobbed threats and issued demands. In Chicago, the union went so far as to sue the mayor to keep schools closed; in San Francisco, the city had to sue its school board.