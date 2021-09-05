CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases reported continue to rise for 4th straight day

By Ed Richter, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
 6 days ago

Sep. 4—Ohio continued its streak Saturday by reporting more than 6,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row. On Saturday, the state recorded 6,369 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio surpassed 7,000 daily cases for the first time since winter on Thursday. The 7,102 cases reported on Wednesday included a backlog of more than 1,000 cases that weren't included previously due to a laboratory delay.

