COVID-19 cases reported continue to rise for 4th straight day

A judge from Ohio has ruled that a hospital may treat a COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, a deworming drug. A woman whose husband has been on a ventilator with COVID-19, infected since July, won a court order forcing the hospital to use an antiparasitic treatment in an effort to help save her husband’s life. COVID-19 caused Julie Smith’s husband to be admitted to the ICU and sedated and intubated. The battle was over a drug that was not FDA-approved for the treatment of COVID-19.