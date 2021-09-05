CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Saturday's BC football, women's soccer games canceled

By Henry Greenstein, The Bakersfield Californian
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 4—The Bakersfield College Renegades football and women's soccer teams will have to wait a little longer to return to the field. BC's football team, which is still looking to play its first official game since Nov. 16, 2019, had a road game against the LA Pierce Brahmas scheduled, but it was canceled late Friday night. LA Pierce athletic director Susan Armenta said that the school was not able to clear enough eligible players to field a full team on Saturday. She added that their staffing for certifying eligibility was reduced as a result of the pandemic.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino College#The Soccer Game#Football Team#American Football#Bc#La Pierce#Coyotes#Renegades#Cuesta College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy