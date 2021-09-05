Saturday's BC football, women's soccer games canceled

Sep. 4—The Bakersfield College Renegades football and women's soccer teams will have to wait a little longer to return to the field. BC's football team, which is still looking to play its first official game since Nov. 16, 2019, had a road game against the LA Pierce Brahmas scheduled, but it was canceled late Friday night. LA Pierce athletic director Susan Armenta said that the school was not able to clear enough eligible players to field a full team on Saturday. She added that their staffing for certifying eligibility was reduced as a result of the pandemic.