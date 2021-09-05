Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 23:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-060200- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0081.210905T2034Z-210910T0421Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210905T2034Z.210907T1200Z.210909T0421Z.UU/ 852 PM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * From Sunday afternoon to late Thursday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 25.7 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.