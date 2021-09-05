CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

INSIGHT-Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

By Mei Mei Chu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Rodents relish palm fruits in Malaysia amid labour shortage

* Palm oil prices seen remaining near all-time high

* Dry weather in Canada’s canola areas seen curbing output

* High prices to encourage soybean planting in Brazil

PERAK, Malaysia/SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate.

A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world’s most consumed edible oil are near record highs.

“It is easier to pull out your own teeth than to get new workers now,” said estate manager Ravi, who gave his first name only. “I can’t find the workers to maintain the fields.”

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

The Southeast Asian country is a microcosm of the difficulties facing producers of various edible oils across several continents, from Canadian canola farmers to Ukranian sunflower growers, as they struggle to meet strong demand.

Global food prices have scaled 10-year highs this year - the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) price index is up more than a third since last summer - due in large part to a surge in the price of vegoils that are vital for both food preparation and as fat in numerous daily staples.

The FAO’s global edible oils index is up 91% since last June, and is expected to climb further as economies reopen following COVID-19 lockdowns, boosting food and fuel consumption of edible oils. But producers have been battling a range of impediments, including labour shortages, heatwaves and vermin infestation, that is driving collective stocks of the world’s most consumed edible oils - palm, soybean, canola (rapeseed) and sunflowerseed - to their lowest levels in a decade.

MALAYSIAN WOES

In Malaysia, which accounts for around 33% of global palm oil exports, the average yield of palm fruit bunches in Jan-June fell to 7.15 tonnes per hectare from 7.85 a year ago. Malaysian Palm Oil Board data shows a drop in average crude palm oil yields to 1.41 tonnes per hectare, from 1.56 tonnes over the same period last year.

Many plantations were harvesting with two-thirds or less of the required workforce, after government coronavirus restrictions cut off the usual supply of migrant workers from Indonesia and South Asia.

More than half a dozen plantation owners interviewed by Reuters said the lack of workers had forced them to extend their harvesting window from 14 days to as many as 40 days, a change that compromises the quality of the fruit and risks the loss of some parts of the fruit bunches.

“It is especially bad in Sarawak. Some companies are seeing production falling by 50% because of the shortage of harvesters,” said a plantation manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The Slim River estate has delayed replanting and shut its nursery for the first time in 20 years to redeploy workers for harvesting.

Another plantation manager, named Chew, said he was forced to increase wages by 10% to retain workers.

Less manpower to maintain the plantations also means more pests, including rats, moths and bagworms.

“It has resulted in an environment that is good for rats to nest, feed and breed and natural predators cannot catch up,” said Andrew Cheng Mui Fah, a plantation official in Sarawak.

At Slim River, Ravi said around a quarter of the estate was facing a bagworm infestation that “will skeletonise the leaves and cause small (fruit) bunch formation.”

He was referring to the larvae of the bagworm moth that grow and feed on trees.

INDONESIAN MILLS

Neighbouring Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, does not have the same labour shortage issues and output is expected to rise this year as more area has been planted to palm.

However, operations at palm oil mills, where the palm fruit is converted into crude palm oil, have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, said Dorab Mistry, director of Indian consumer goods company and major consumer Godrej International.

“Shutting down of palm oil mills right across the length and breadth of Malaysia (and) Indonesia has been a huge dampener on the production side,” he said at the annual U.S. Soy Export Council conference on Aug 25.

Total 2021 output from Indonesia and Malaysia, which together account for roughly 90% of world palm oil, was estimated at 66.2 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Commodities Research published on Aug. 4.

That is about flat compared with 2020, but analysts said downward revisions are likely if labour shortages and pest infestations worsen.

NORTH AMERICAN DRY SPELL

Meanwhile, farmers in western Canada planted canola into some of the driest soils in a century this spring, sending canola futures to all-time highs in early May.

A July heatwave then scorched crops throughout the Canadian Prairies, leading the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to slash its estimate of canola output by 4.2 million tonnes to 16 million tonnes, the lowest since the 2012-13 season.

“We haven’t had much rain to speak of and the crop is withering,” said Jack Froese, who has farmed canola near Winkler, Manitoba, for nearly 50 years.

Froese expects a yield per acre of just a quarter of last year’s level: “It’s very disheartening.”

U.S. soybeans have also been sapped by drought, with the USDA lowering its production forecast by 1.8 million tonnes in August from the month prior.

That is expected to cut U.S. soybean oil stocks to eight year lows and U.S. soyoil exports to decade lows.

“We’re looking at an average crop because we were lucky enough to have some subsoil moisture,” said Jared Hagert from his North Dakota farm. “But you don’t have to go too far west of here to get into some really rough crops.”

In some good news for buyers, Brazil’s soybean crop is expected to hit a record 144.06 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season, driven by a 4% rise in the area planted to the crop, agribusiness consultancy Datagro estimated.

Ukraine, the top sunflower seed producer according to the USDA, is expected to lift output by 18% from a 2020 drought-hit harvest and oil exports are forecast to rise to 6.35 million tonnes from 5.38 million last season, according to its agriculture ministry.

WORSENING OUTLOOK

Still, the outlook for edible oils production overall remains poor and stocks are likely to tighten further, leaving the markets tight well into next year and adding to inflationary pressures, according to some analysts.

In Malaysia, worsening COVID-19 outbreaks will leave plantations starved of workers through the rest of the peak palm production window.

Canadian farmers continue to face drought conditions, leading official agency StatsCan to peg canola output down 24.3% and yields down 30.1%.

“We have multiple issues with edible oil supplies worldwide, palm oil in Malaysia, canola in Canada and La Nina curbing soybean output in South America,” Mistry said.

“We are expecting lower oil content in Canada’s canola crop due to the drought,” he said. “The supply tightness in vegetable oil is expected to continue well into 2022.”

The pressure on stocks is already feeding through to consumer prices and the upward trend is expected to continue, especially as refiners lift prices to cover the surge in raw material costs.

Singapore-based Wilmar International said a time lag between the surge in raw material costs and consumer price rises it imposed in the first half of the year had negatively impacted margins.

Mewah Group, one of the largest refineries in the region, said average sale prices for its bulk goods and consumer packs rose almost 54% and 24% respectively in the first half from a year ago.

“Everyone along the supply chain is absorbing some of the higher costs,” said Oscar Tjakra, a senior analyst at food and agribusiness research at Rabobank. “The cost push should continue next year.”

With global consumers already facing general economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, further increases in edible oil prices will take a toll on many livelihoods due the inelastic nature of food demand.

Several countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey and The Philippines have all recorded big jumps in food inflation in recent months. The price pressure may continue as higher edible oil costs are passed on by suppliers, leaving consumers with little choice but to pay up for the staple.

“Even in poorer regions, such as Sub-Saharan Africa, where consumers suffer greatly from high prices, consumption has only declined very marginally,” said Julian McGill, head of South East Asia at LMC International.

“There is simply not much flexibility in food use of vegetable oils.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Palm Oil#Vegetable Oil#Edible Oil#Insight Rats#Southeast Asian#Canadian#Ukranian#Fao#Vegoils#Malaysian Woes#Malaysian Palm Oil Board#Chew#The Palm Fruit#Indian#Godrej International#U S Soy Export Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
Egypt
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn's demand dilemma

With the growing season all but behind this year’s corn crop, market-moving factors will turn to USDA reports and harvest results. Embedded within the reports will be demand expectations. The big story that developed over the last two years has been growing demand from China, as tightening inventory and a rebounding hog herd after African swine fever affected the herd. Exports of U.S. corn to China for the 2020-2021 marketing year should be near 23 million metric tons. The USDA’s current imports of U.S. corn for China in the marketing year ahead is 26 mmt. Could the current estimate 2021-2022 be two aggressive?
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-China cuts forecast for feed use of corn in 2021/22 as pig prices remain low

(Edits headline to specify corn for feed use) BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China has lowered its 2021/2022 estimates for consumption of corn used to make animal feed as hog prices stay low, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The official figure is closely watched as plunging prices of pigs in China, the world's top producer and consumer, continued to weigh on demand for animal feed and also impacted global trade. China's 2021/22 feed consumption for corn was seen at 187 million tonnes, down 3 million tonnes from previous month's forecast, according to a monthly crop report on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Expansion of hog production was expected to slow down as pig prices continued to stay at low levels, curbing feed consumption, the ministry said. China's hog prices have tumbled this year on increased supplies and over fears from fresh African swine fever outbreaks. While the government has moved to take measures to support prices, they stayed at relatively low levels. China also lowered its estimates for both feed and industrial consumption for corn in the 2020/21 marketing year, respectively by 2 million tonnes from the previous year, on elevated prices of the grain, according to the monthly China Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. Feed consumption for corn in 2020/21 was seen at 180 million tonnes, while industrial demand for corn in the year was estimated at 80 million tonnes, according to the report. Feed producers reduced the use of corn as alternative grains such as wheat and rice had obvious price advantage to replace corn. Corn processor also lowered operation rate at plants on falling margins, the ministry said. The ministry raised its estimates China's 2020/21 corn imports by 4 million tonnes, to 26 million tonnes, on significant rise in U.S. shipments. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2019/2020 2020/21 September 2021/22 August 2021/22 September Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.284 41.264 42.67 42.67 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 260.77 260.67 271.81 271.81 0.00% Imports (mln 7.6 26 20 20 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 278.3 282.16 293.7 290.7 -1.02% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -9.94 -4.49 -1.91 -1.09 -42.93% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.354 9.882 9.347 9.347 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 18.1 19.6 18.65 18.65 0.00% Imports (mln 98.53 98.6 102 102 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 108.6 113.26 119.08 119.08 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.09 0.06 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 7.94 4.88 1.42 1.42 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks 7.21 7.36 7.64 7.64 0.00% (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.3 3.17 3.107 3.107 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 5.8 5.91 5.73 5.73 0.00% Imports (mln 1.6 2.8 2.5 2.5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 7.23 8.4 8.2 8.2 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks (mln 7.36 7.64 7.65 7.65 0.00% tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.38 1.453 1.388 1.388 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.165 1.191 1.205 1.205 0.00% Beet 0.215 0.262 0.183 0.183 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 10.41 10.67 10.31 10.31 0.00% Cane sugar 9.02 9.13 9.17 9.17 0.00% Beet sugar 1.39 1.54 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 3.76 5.6 4.57 4.57 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 15 15.5 15.5 15.5 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln -1 0.59 -0.8 -0.8 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 28.3 28.51 29.57 29.57 0.00% Soybean oil 17.01 16.95 17.67 17.67 0.00% Rapeseed 5.69 5.71 6.01 6.01 0.00% Peanut oil 3.28 3.39 3.47 3.47 0.00% Imports (mln 9.35 10.23 8.5 8.5 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 4.79 5 4.2 4.2 0.00% Rapeseed 1.9 2 1.9 1.9 0.00% Soybean oil 0.86 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.00% Consumption (mln 34.21 35.54 35.54 35.54 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 3.17 2.93 2.26 2.26 0.00% tonnes) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soybeans consolidate after lows as USDA report looms

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures inched up on Friday, consolidating near multi-month lows before a much-anticipated crop report in which the U.S. government is expected to raise harvest forecasts. Wheat edged lower to touch a new seven-week low, pressured by weakness in corn and soy...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Shortages of milkshakes, medical equipment and labour: are they caused by Brexit or by the pandemic?

Ikea, the furniture company that also sells meatballs, has apologised for shortages of about 10 per cent of its products, and the company in the UK said that they were caused by “disruption of global trade flows and a shortage of drivers, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit”.However, Ikea in the Netherlands, where shortages are also affecting about 10 per cent of its stock, offered a slightly different explanation: the “economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is proceeding faster than expected” and there is “congestion in ports” because “Chinese terminals were temporarily closed due to local coronavirus...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat drops for 3rd day on U.S. export concerns; corn falls

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with U.S. agriculture product prices coming under pressure from slowing exports. Corn traded near last session's two-month low, while soybeans also fell. "The continued fall in U.S. (wheat) prices is still largely a weakening...
AgricultureAG Week

Sell off continues in the grain market

The selloff that hit the grains to close out August has continued into September and is pushing the grains to major support lines. Corn and soybeans have been hit the hardest while wheat seemed to be along for the ride until Stats Canada released their July 31 Stocks report. Wheat...
Agriculturewnax.com

Cattle Group CEOS Differ On Needed Response To BSE Detection In Brazil

This week,two atypical cases of BSE were detected in Brazil. U.S. Cattle Group CEO’s have a different take on what should be done following this detection. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Colin Woodall says the fact the cases were atypical should alleviate some of the concerns. R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard says...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

ARA gasoline stocks rise by 25% - Insights Global

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by 25% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. * Gasoline stocks increased, rebounding from multi-year lows, said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen. The end of summer driving season in the United States and fewer exports from Europe to West Africa were the main factors. * Gasoil stocks rose by 10% amid high imports to ARA, Wageningen said. * Jet fuel stocks had a small drop due to more trading activities in the region and restocking after the holiday season. The following table shows volumes in '000/T: 09/09/2021 02/09/2021 10/09/2020 Gasoline 833 665 1,375 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 296 293 371 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,244 2,058 2,902 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,131 1,184 1,233 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 1,025 1,029 996 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Finland, Latvia, Canada, Colombia, Russia, Spain, UK Med, USA, West Africa Naphtha Algeria, Norway, Brazil Russia, USA Gasoil Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Med, UK USA Fuel oil Denmark, France, Caribbean, MED Germany, Russia, UK Jet fuel Russia UK *COPYRIGHT NOTICE* - Any unauthorised use, duplication or disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior approval of PJK International B.V. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Value of US beef exports sets new July record

WASHINGTON – Beef exports continued to trend upward in July setting another new value record according to data from the US Department of Agriculture that was compiled by the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF). The export value of beef increased 45% to $939.1 million for the month, while volume of...
Trafficdailyforex.com

Oil Futures Lose Ground as Economic Recovery Weakens

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures dropped by 0.78% yesterday, closing the session at the 68.75 level and losing ground for the second consecutive day. Similiarly, Brent oil futures fell by 0.79% during the session, closing at the 72.04 level and dropping for the second consecutive day. Oil has been...
BusinessBirmingham Star

China shares achievements with world for global economic recovery

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- With the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) drawing to a close Tuesday in Beijing, the country has expressed its willingness to share technological achievements with the rest of the world to contribute to the global economic recovery. Under strict epidemic control...
Agriculturekjzz.org

Anticipating Drought Cutbacks, Creating Incentives To Pay For Water Could Help Shortages

For more than 20 years, the western U.S. has been experiencing a megadrought scientists say is the second-worst in the past 1,200 years. After the federal government declared the first water shortage on the Colorado River in August, Arizona farmers have started to plan for water cutbacks which begin next year. But one proposed solution requires that everyone cut back, with financial penalties if they don't.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Supply shortages sap strength of euro zone recovery

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity remained strong last month, despite fears about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and widespread supply chain issues, according to a survey which suggested the bloc's economy could be back to pre-COVID-19 levels by year-end. IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers'...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Supplies distributor Bunzl flags product and labour shortages

* Shares down 2.5%, among top losers on FTSE 100 (Adds shares, CEO comments from interview, background) Aug 31 (Reuters) - Business supplies distributor Bunzl on Tuesday flagged labour crunches in its key markets including the United States and Britain and said it was also facing shortages in the products it delivers to the grocery and hospitality sectors.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Delta weighs on the global recovery

While the delta variant continues to spread around the world, the relatively strong vaccine coverage in the EU and UK appears to be effective in limiting the number of hospitalizations and deaths. The US situation remains mixed as the vaccination rates vary largely between states due to vaccine skepticism. Emerging markets have suffered the most as a result of weaker vaccine coverage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy