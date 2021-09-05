CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Wooster outlasts Geneva

By Beaver County Radio
 6 days ago

The Wooster Fighting Scots knocked off the Geneva Golden Tornadoes 42-35. It was a tight close game from kick-off to the last whistle. The Fighting Scots scored first on their opening drive going 75 yards ending with a 3 yard touchdown run. The second quarter opened up with Payton Schell making diving catch for a touchdown capping off a 74 yard drive by the Golden Tornadoes. But, the Fighting Scots answered right back by scoring the next possession. The Fighting Scots took a 21-14 lead going into the half. Both teams came out the second half swinging trading touchdowns in the third quarter, the Fighting Scots still held the lead 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter. The Fourth quarter was nothing short of excitement as both teams going touchdown for touchdown. But, despite all their efforts it was not enough for the Golden Tornadoes fell 42-35.

