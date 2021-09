Jeff Tarpley with Gigem247 takes all your questions as the Aggies prepare to host Kent State from Kyle Field tonight at 7:00 pm CST on ESPNU. Texas A&M kicks off the 2021 season as the sixth ranked team in the country per the Associated Press pre season poll and returns most of a defensive two deep that led the Southeastern Conference in total defense during the 2020 campaign. They also bring bring a bevy of highly touted skill players such as potential first round selections in tight end Jalen Wydermyer and running back Isaiah Spiller along with Orange Bowl most valuable player Devon Achane. However, the player that all fans will have their eyes on tonight is quarterback Haynes King who will be making his debut for A&M and adds a different element to the offense with his athleticism.