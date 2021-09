The Berea-Midpark girls soccer team (2-1, 0-0) started the home campaign of 2021 with a 4-0 victory over the Pioneers of Western Reserve. Both teams came out strong, trading attacks for the first 30 minutes of the game. Berea-Midpark then took control, as Bri Sowul tapped in a corner kick from Leia Rienerth at the 11:10 mark in the 1st half. Shortly after, Mia Maruna made a series of dazzling moves and beat the Pioneers keeper, making the score 2-0 at the half.