Clovis Swim Club Hires California Native Kacy Ota As New Head Age Group Coach
Clovis Swim Club has announced that they’ve hired Kacy Ota as their new head age group coach. Ota’s had most recently served as the head coach of Conejo Simi Swim Club in Simi Valley, California. Before that, he was their head age group coach while serving as an assistant coach with Cal Lutheran University. Kacy has coached swimmers to LSC championships, Junior and Senior Nationals, and Olympic Trial levels.swimswam.com
Comments / 0