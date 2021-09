Who would’ve thought that a traditional RPG such as Pokemon would ever take on the MOBA genre? Both The Pokemon Company and TiMi Studio Group developed Pokemon Unite, which is out now for the Nintendo Switch. The game will soon be launching for both iOS and Android come September 22, 2021. Also, Pokemon Unite is free to play on all platforms. But being free to play doesn’t automatically mean it’s worth your time. Hence, if you’re checking out the game and want to know if it’s for you, you better check out our Pokemon Unite review first.