The Battlefield 2042 early access beta dates might have been leaked via an Italian retailer or by a prominent Battlefield insider, except neither agree on the dates. In a leaked image spotted by Redditor DE8inem, Italian retailer Mediaworld, or Mediamarkt as it's known throughout the rest of Europe, appears to confirm Battlefield 2042's early access beta as going live Monday, September 6 and running until Saturday, September 11. It's worth mentioning that the retailer has since removed the promotional image with the dates from its product page, but you can see what it looked like in the archived version.