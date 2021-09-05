CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullowhee, NC

Catamounts Fall in Bell's Debut, 31-28....

By Staff Reports
Go Blue Ridge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCullowhee, N.C. – Trailing by three in the waning moments of Saturday's 2021 season-opener, Western Carolina moved into field goal range on a pair of Rogan Wells completions to Raphael Williams to set-up second-year freshman placekicker Paxton Robertson for a game-tying field goal. However, his career-long attempt of 56 yards fell just short of the crossbar as Eastern Kentucky held on for the 31-28 victory at E.J. Whitmire Stadium / Bob Waters Field.

www.goblueridge.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullowhee, NC
College Sports
Cullowhee, NC
Football
City
Cullowhee, NC
State
Oklahoma State
Cullowhee, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Catamounts Fall#Eku#Wcu Athletics#Twitter#Catamounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy