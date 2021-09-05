Catamounts Fall in Bell's Debut, 31-28....
Cullowhee, N.C. – Trailing by three in the waning moments of Saturday's 2021 season-opener, Western Carolina moved into field goal range on a pair of Rogan Wells completions to Raphael Williams to set-up second-year freshman placekicker Paxton Robertson for a game-tying field goal. However, his career-long attempt of 56 yards fell just short of the crossbar as Eastern Kentucky held on for the 31-28 victory at E.J. Whitmire Stadium / Bob Waters Field.
