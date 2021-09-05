Eagle Defense Thwarts Gardner-Webb Comeback Bid
STATESBORO – Logan Wright ran 26 times for 178 yards and a touchdown, and Khadry Jackson sealed the win with a sack as Georgia Southern dug out a 30-25 football victory over Gardner-Webb Saturday evening in Paulson Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Trailing by five points, Gardner-Webb got the ball at their own 30-yard line with 2:36 to play. Bailey Fisher, who finished the game with 315 passing yards and three touchdowns, completed two passes to help move the Bulldogs down to the Georgia Southern 29-yard line.www.goblueridge.net
