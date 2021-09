Kanye West is currently touring an album that isn't even out yet, and Drake is hacking ESPN's servers to reveal the Certified Lover Boy release date on SportsCenter. Several months ago, the Hip-Hop community likely never thought it would be here, but here we are nevertheless. As fans await DONDA and Certified Lover Boy, Ye and Drake have both come forward today to reveal that their highly anticipated albums will be releasing on September 3. It was recently reported that Kanye may actually be dropping this weekend, and some have theorized that Drake may have something to do with it.