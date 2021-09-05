CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosive crews bring down 14-story airport hotel tower in spectacular fashion

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — It was over in just a matter of seconds.

A once popular and busy hotel on Sullivan Road near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport came tumbling down Sunday morning in a hail of explosions.

The 14-story tower of the old Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center had been a part of the property surrounding the airport for years, but has not been open or used since 2017.

It has been the site of numerous movie and television shoots, but those production companies will now have to find another location.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials purchased the property and several surrounding properties just outside the fence around the airport for what many believe could be an eventual sixth runway at the world’s “busiest airport”.

It took 1300 pounds of dynamite with 700 holes drilled along with some 10,000 feet of detonation cord to bring down the tower with the push of a button.

The surrounding conference building and parking deck will be taken down by more conventional means over the next few months and the short term plan is for the property to be covered with soil and grass.

