Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Collector's Selection 2 Art

Since its release, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collections Selection Volume 1 has become one of the most sought-after and expensive products in the hobby's secondary market. Bandai offered this collection of hand-picked reprints with new, premium artwork on their website for a brief pre-order session. It only appeared through their Premium website and was never released in stores, which meant that many fans who didn't act in time missed out. Now, in the first episode of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Direct, producers of the cards began to reveal some of the artwork from the upcoming Collector's Selection Volume 2, which is likely to be another hot product. As Bandai runs their pre-orders, let's take a closer look at the cards that will appear in this premium product.