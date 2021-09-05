CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Collector's Selection 2 Art

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its release, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collections Selection Volume 1 has become one of the most sought-after and expensive products in the hobby's secondary market. Bandai offered this collection of hand-picked reprints with new, premium artwork on their website for a brief pre-order session. It only appeared through their Premium website and was never released in stores, which meant that many fans who didn't act in time missed out. Now, in the first episode of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Direct, producers of the cards began to reveal some of the artwork from the upcoming Collector's Selection Volume 2, which is likely to be another hot product. As Bandai runs their pre-orders, let's take a closer look at the cards that will appear in this premium product.

Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: Four-Star Ball

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

